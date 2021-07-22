Police: 2 injured in shooting on busy street in Northwest DC

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 9:08 PM MDT until FRI 12:15 AM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
22
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 9:45 PM MST, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 1:45 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 7:46 PM MST until FRI 1:45 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 8:06 PM MST until FRI 12:15 AM MST, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from THU 8:15 PM MST until THU 11:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from THU 7:58 PM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Graham County
Flood Advisory
from THU 6:33 PM MST until THU 9:45 PM MST, Cochise County, Graham County
Flood Advisory
from THU 6:57 PM MST until THU 9:00 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Advisory
from THU 7:55 PM MST until FRI 12:00 AM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flood Advisory
until THU 10:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 6:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 5:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flood Advisory
from THU 7:05 PM MST until THU 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Deer Valley
Flash Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Significant Weather Advisory
until THU 8:45 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
Significant Weather Advisory
until THU 9:15 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Significant Weather Advisory
until THU 8:30 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument

Police: 2 injured in shooting on busy street in Northwest DC

By Lindsay Watts
Published 
Updated 8 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

Police: 2 injured in shooting on busy street in Northwest DC

Two men were injured in a shooting that sent pedestrians fleeing on a busy street in northwest DC.

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Two men were injured in a shooting that sent pedestrians fleeing on a busy street in northwest DC.

According to DC Police, officers responded to the scene at 14th and Riggs NW, a busy street filled with restaurants and bars, around 8:20 p.m.

Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. A source tells FOX 5 one man was shot in the arm and the other in the chest. 

They were both conscious and breathing when officers arrived, and their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

DC police say at this time, it appears one of the victims was the target of the shooting. The other victim is potentially an innocent bystander. 

FOX 5 spoke to many people who were out and about when the shooting happened. They report hearing about 20 gunshots.

A witness says one of the men shot ran into the Mexicue restaurant where they were having dinner.

A couple eating outside says when they heard the shots they thought it was firecrackers because they saw flashes hitting the street. Then they saw people running.

Police released photos and video of the suspect following a press conference Thursday night. 

Image 1 of 2

 

MPD release surveillance video from 14th St shooting

Metropolitan Police have released video of a suspect believed to be connected to the double shooting that took place on 14th Street Thursday night.

This latest shooting comes amid a rash of crime that has plagued the District and led Mayor Muriel Bowser to direct the Metropolitan Police Department to "use any overtime necessary to meet our public safety needs." 

On Wednesday, DC PD also announced the launch of their new mobile units that will be engaging the community on bikes and scooters, in another attempt to curb the violent crime. 

Police have closed the street at 14th and R as the investigation continues. 

