2 pedestrian seriously hurt in Youngtown crashes

By
Published  July 14, 2025 7:05am MST
Two women were seriously hurt after deputies say they were struck by separate vehicles late Sunday night near 111th and Grand Avenues.

The Brief

    • Two women were seriously hurt after being hit by vehicles on July 13 near 111th and Grand Avenues.
    • One of the drivers fled the scene.

YOUNGTOWN, Ariz. - Two crashes late Sunday night in Youngtown, including one hit-and-run, left two pedestrians with serious injuries.

What we know:

The crashes happened just before 10 p.m. on July 13 near 111th and Grand Avenues.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a woman was hit by a car and was lying in the middle of the road. The driver fled the scene after the crash.

MCSO says a witness who was trying to help the woman was also hit by a car. That driver stayed at the scene.

Both pedestrians were hospitalized with serious injuries.

What we don't know:

MCSO didn't provide a description of the hit-and-run vehicle. It's unknown if the driver who stayed at the scene will face any charges.

Map of where the crashes happened

