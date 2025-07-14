2 pedestrian seriously hurt in Youngtown crashes

The Brief Two women were seriously hurt after being hit by vehicles on July 13 near 111th and Grand Avenues. One of the drivers fled the scene.



Two crashes late Sunday night in Youngtown, including one hit-and-run, left two pedestrians with serious injuries.

What we know:

The crashes happened just before 10 p.m. on July 13 near 111th and Grand Avenues.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a woman was hit by a car and was lying in the middle of the road. The driver fled the scene after the crash.

MCSO says a witness who was trying to help the woman was also hit by a car. That driver stayed at the scene.

Both pedestrians were hospitalized with serious injuries.

What we don't know:

MCSO didn't provide a description of the hit-and-run vehicle. It's unknown if the driver who stayed at the scene will face any charges.

Map of where the crashes happened