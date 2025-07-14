2 pedestrian seriously hurt in Youngtown crashes
YOUNGTOWN, Ariz. - Two crashes late Sunday night in Youngtown, including one hit-and-run, left two pedestrians with serious injuries.
What we know:
The crashes happened just before 10 p.m. on July 13 near 111th and Grand Avenues.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a woman was hit by a car and was lying in the middle of the road. The driver fled the scene after the crash.
MCSO says a witness who was trying to help the woman was also hit by a car. That driver stayed at the scene.
Both pedestrians were hospitalized with serious injuries.
What we don't know:
MCSO didn't provide a description of the hit-and-run vehicle. It's unknown if the driver who stayed at the scene will face any charges.
Map of where the crashes happened