2 people arrested for alleged 'take down robberies' in Phoenix: PD

Two men are behind bars after what police described as "takedown-style robberies" at two eateries in the north Phoenix area.

Both incidents happened on the same night, and both incidents were caught on video.

Who are the suspects?

Osvaldo Campa (left) and Pablo Manuel Escobar Castillo (right)

Court documents have identified the suspects as 22-year-old Osvaldo Campa and 20-year-old Pablo Manuel Escobar Castillo.

Both men, according to investigators, have long rap sheets, with accusations of robbing at least five businesses over the past two months.

What are they accused of doing?

Court documents for both Campa and Castillo described what allegedly happened in recent months, including two incidents that happened on April 29.

What we know:

Per investigators, the first April 29 incident happened at around 8:33 p.m., when Campa and Castillo allegedly arrived on-foot at a Mexican eatery in the area of 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road, and entered the eatery via an open rear door on the west side of the building.

After they entered the eatery, officials said one of them pointed a gun at a cashier and took money from two register drawers. The suspects then fled the eatery via a back door.

The second incident, according to investigators, happened at around 9:35 p.m., and it involved an eatery near Bell and Cave Creek Roads. In this incident, one of the suspects allegedly pointed a handgun at customers and employees while demanding money. The two left after getting about $2,500 in cash.

In a statement, Phoenix Police said the two were arrested on May 6.

"Through interviews, both admitted to their involvement in the two armed robberies and both suspects have been booked on multiple charges related to the two investigations," officials wrote.

Local perspective:

"Two guys came through the backdoor right here, and they were pointing guns. It was really scary," said one longtime employee, identified only as ‘Joanna.’

While Joanna was not at work on the night of the incident, she had heard of the story, and saw the video.

"They’re OK, but there’s still scared at night," said Joanna. "They close earlier in the lobby now than they used to."

What's next:

Both Campa and Castillo are facing armed robbery charges.