Expand / Collapse search

2 people arrested in largest meth bust in Arizona DPS history

By and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 22 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Mohave County Sheriff's Office K9 Brutus assisted AZDPS by alerting to 362 lbs of methamphetamine in a vehicle on Interstate 15; Julie Jeannie Mason and Maurius Montez Mason ( Arizona Dept. of Public Safety )

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say a traffic stop in Northwestern Arizona led to the largest single meth bust in the agency's history.

According to a statement released by DPS officials on Monday, the bust happened on Friday, January 24, when a trooper stopped a car on the Interstate 15, just south of Littlefield. The section of I-15 section in Arizona is only accessible via Nevada or Utah, and not via any roads within Arizona.

Officials say a subsequent search of the car yielded 362 lbs (164.2kg) of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $4.1 million.

52-year-old Julie Jeannie Mason of Burlington, Iowa and 38-year-old Maurius Montez Mason of Peoria, Illinois were arrested. They're accused of possession of a dangerous drug and transportation of a dangerous drug. 

The suspects were booked into Mesquite, Nevada Police Detention.