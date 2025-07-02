2 Pinal County teens killed in crash

Expand / Collapse search
Published  July 2, 2025 3:08pm MST
Pinal County
The Brief

    • Two teens were killed in a Pinal County crash on June 26 near Gantzel Road near Skyline Drive.
    • Impairment isn't believed to have caused the crash, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - Two teens in Pinal County were killed in a crash on June 26.

What we know:

The crash happened on a Thursday, the sheriff's office said, near Gantzel Road near Skyline Drive in San Tan Valley.

"Two sedans were traveling northbound when one car changed lanes into the other car. The car that did not make the lane change lost control and ended up in the southbound lanes, colliding with a truck. The car’s 17-year-old male driver and his 19-year-old female passenger both died on the scene," the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.

The driver is identified as Toby Harper, and the passenger is Haley Davis.

The Pinal County Medical Examiner's Office lists their causes of death as multiple blunt impact injuries, and the manner was an accident.

Impairment is not suspected, PCSO said.

