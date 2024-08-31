2 police officers, 1 civilian injured in crash involving police vehicle in North Phoenix
article
PHOENIX - A crash involving a Phoenix Police vehicle near Interstate 17 left two officers injured and another civilian taken to the hospital in an ambulance.
The crash happened around 5:00 p.m. at the underpass of the junction.
The road was blocked off as fire officials cleared the scene and treated the three people for their injuries.
Watch FOX 10 Phoenix Live:
The on-ramp to I-17 has since reopened.
Traffic cameras and FOX 10 crews captured footage that showed damage to the front driver's side door and panel of a sedan and damage to the front driver's side panel of a Phoenix Police Tahoe.
Police later confirmed a two-man unit was involved in the crash.