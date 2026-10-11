2-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Phoenix backyard pool

The Brief A 2-year-old boy died after being pulled from a backyard pool in Phoenix on Saturday night. Crews responded near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road around 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 10 and found the child unconscious and not breathing. Initial information from Phoenix Fire indicates the pool did not have a fence around it.



A 2-year-old boy has died after he was pulled from a backyard pool in Phoenix on Saturday night.

What we know:

Phoenix Fire responded to the home near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road at around 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 10.

A 2-year-old boy died after he was pulled from a backyard pool at a home near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road.

The toddler had already been pulled from the pool by the time crews arrived. However, the child was unconscious and not breathing. According to fire crews," family members stated the child had been underwater for an unknown period of time."

The 2-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Dig deeper:

Phoenix Fire said early information indicates that the pool did not have a fence around it at the home.

What we don't know:

The moments leading up to the child being found in the pool are unknown.

Map of the nearby area of the incident.