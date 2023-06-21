2-year-old reportedly overdoses on meth, father and aunt arrested: Prescott PD

Officials with the Prescott Police Department announced on June 21 the arrest of two people in connection with a suspected drug overdose incident involving a two-year-old boy.

According to a statement, 30-year-old Johnny Holguin and 65-year-old Sylvia Uranga have been arrested for alleged child abuse and alleged possession of dangerous drugs.

The victim, according to police, was brought to the hospital by family members after having seizure-like symptoms on June 20, and was subsequently taken by air to a hospital in the Phoenix area.

"The initial toxicology results indicated that the child had methamphetamine in his system," read a portion of the police statement.

Investigators say both Holguin, who is the victim's father, and Uranga, who is the suspect's aunt, admitted to using meth within the past couple of days. Holguin was also found with a useable quantity of cocaine in his possession.

The victim, according to police, is listed in critical but stable condition.