2026 Election: Arizona Congressional District 4 candidates face off in debate

The Brief Tisha Benoit, Zuhdi Jasser and Greg Stanton are set to take part in an election debate organized by the Citizens Clean Elections Commission. The three are running for Arizona's 4th Congressional District. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 3.



Three candidates running to represent Arizona's 4th Congressional District in the November general election are taking part in a debate on the afternoon of Oct. 5, and here's what to know.

What parts of Arizona does the 4th Congressional District cover?

According to Congress.gov, Arizona's 4th Congressional District covers parts of Phoenix, including the whole of Ahwatukee, as well as Chandler, Tempe, and parts of Mesa.

Who's taking part in the debate?

Per the Citizens Clean Elections Commission's website, the following candidates will attend:

Tisha Benoit (No Labels)

Zuhdi Jasser (Republican)

Greg Stanton (Democratic)

It should be noted that on Benoit's nomination paper from March 2026, she listed herself as seeking the nomination of the Arizona Independent Party for this congressional district. However, the website for "Arizona Independent Party" prominently lists the party's name as "No Labels Party of Arizona."

Who are the candidates?

Tisha Benoit

While her website did not contain a biography, Benoit listed what she called the "seven pillars of renewal" in the issues section of the website. They include:

Cutting regulations deemed unnecessary, strengthening "pro-growth tax policies," tackle inflation, expand U.S. manufacturing, and support for "greater transparency and accountability" over data centers.

Strengthen access to "preventive first healthcare," and shifting the focus from "reactive disease treatment to proactive health optimization."

Support for clear rules that prevent members of Congress from trading stock.

Fixing education by "realigning the entire system" and "reconnecting education to the real economy."

Support for border security and removal of "dangerous criminal offenders" who are in the country illegally.

Strengthen "prevention, rehabilitation, and mental health access" as a way to deal with the opioid and homelessness crises.

Support law enforcement.

It should be noted that the No Labels Party of Arizona did not endorse Benoit or any other candidates for this race.

Zuhdi Jasser

Per his campaign biography, Jasser was born in Syria, and left the country for the U.S. with his parents in 1966 due to political instability. He would later attend university in Wisconsin, and served a stint in the U.S. Navy.

A section of his website lists the following political positions:

Rein in spending considered to be wasteful and cutting "needless regulations" as a way to reduce costs and promote more economic opportunity.

Support for a balanced budget amendment to the U.S. constitution as a way to control spending.

Support for more resources for border agents

Support for "educational freedom in education"

Advocating for advanced military spending as a way to promote military readiness

Advocating that America should be "present globally in the war of ideas for liberty and freedom"

Greg Stanton

Stanton is the incumbent for this district. The former Phoenix mayor was first elected to Congress in the state's 9th Congressional District in 2018, defeating Republican Stephen L. Ferrara.

On his website, Stanton listed some of his records on various issues in recent years, including:

Are there other candidates who weren't invited?

According to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, there is a fourth, write-in candidate named Steven Sanders. In nomination papers, the Tempe man lists himself as being of the No Labels Party.

The Citizens Clean Elections Commission's website did not mention Sanders.

When is the general election?

The general election takes place on Nov. 3 this year.

Timeline:

The Arizona Secretary of State's Office lists the following for voter registration and voting:

Voter registration deadline: 11:59 p.m. (Arizona Time) on Oct. 5

Start of early voting and mailing of early ballots: Oct. 7

Deadline to request ballot-by-mail: At least 11 days before Election Day

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