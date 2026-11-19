From a safety battle in Buckeye, to a hero finding a missing toddler in Eloy, and a stabbing investigation in an East Valley neighborhood, here are your top stories for November 19, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Safety dispute keeps Buckeye storage units empty
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Despite receiving a certificate of occupancy from the city of Buckeye, property owner Shauvick Lall says his new storage facility is unsafe to open, leaving him facing foreclosure and bankruptcy.
2. Hero finds missing toddler in Eloy
3. Stabbing investigation at Gilbert home
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A woman is expected to survive after being stabbed on Nov. 19 at a home near McQueen and Warner Roads. It's unknown if any suspects are in custody.
4. Mary Peltola expected to win Alaska Senate race
5. Burger chain claims top spot in restaurant rankings
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In the never-ending search for delicious food, Forbes has released the latest restaurant rankings in its inaugural top 100 list of "America's Favorite Restaurants."