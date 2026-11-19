From a safety battle in Buckeye, to a hero finding a missing toddler in Eloy, and a stabbing investigation in an East Valley neighborhood, here are your top stories for November 19, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Safety dispute keeps Buckeye storage units empty

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2. Hero finds missing toddler in Eloy

3. Stabbing investigation at Gilbert home

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4. Mary Peltola expected to win Alaska Senate race

5. Burger chain claims top spot in restaurant rankings