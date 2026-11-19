The Brief A 25-year-old man is accused of second-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing his father at a home in Golden Valley. Deputies found 49-year-old Joel Marks dead on the kitchen floor from multiple gunshot wounds on Nov. 17. Investigators determined the victim was unarmed when his son, Joseph Marks, fired his handgun during an argument.



A man is accused of murder after allegedly shooting and killing his father on Tuesday night at a home in Golden Valley.

What we know:

At 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 17, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office says its deputies were called to a home south of State Route 68 for reports of a shooting.

Once at the home, deputies found 49-year-old Joel Marks on the kitchen floor with multiple gunshot wounds. Marks was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters.

Dig deeper:

Detectives also responded to the home, and according to investigators, the shooting stemmed from an argument between Marks and his son, 25-year-old Joseph Marks.

"During the altercation, Joel (father) was allegedly holding a firearm down to his side and had threatened Joseph," the sheriff's office said. "Joseph (son) retrieved his own handgun. As the altercation escalated, Joseph (son) stated that he felt threatened, and fired his weapon at Joel (father)."

Investigators say it was later determined that Joel was unarmed when he was shot by his son.

What's next:

Joseph Marks was arrested and booked into a Kingman jail. He's accused of second-degree murder.

Map of where the shooting happened: