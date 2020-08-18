Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 3:29 PM MST until TUE 4:30 PM MST, Mohave County
7
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

21 arrested in $250K coronavirus unemployment fraud scheme using California inmates' information

Published 
Coronavirus
FOX News
article

More than 20 people in California were arrested in connection with an elaborate scheme in which they used the personal information of 30 inmates to file more than $250,000 worth of bogus unemployment claims, officials said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday the discovery of a “large-scale Pandemic Unemployment Assistance fraud ring” run out of San Mateo County’s Maguire Correctional Facility and responsible for 16 claims that were filed between June 9 and July 30, the department said in a press release.

The investigation began after a law enforcement officer within the jail “overheard inmates conversing about these fraudulent claims,” the release states. So far, police have discovered more than $250,000 in illegitimate payments and have recovered $150,000 in cash, officials said.

RELATED: Unemployment woes continue to rip Californian recipients

The sheriff’s office, in collaboration with the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office, discovered that 30 inmates’ information had been used, police said. A combination of inmates within the facility and people on the outside were charged for the scheme.

“This is the first type of fraudulent ring we have had involving inmates at our facility," the release states, "and we have been in contact with representatives from the [State of California Employment Development Department] to ensure there are no further fraudulent claims being filed using inmate information."