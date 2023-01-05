Expand / Collapse search

21-year-old Kansas man arrested, accused of kidnapping 3 children

By Austin Williams
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Digital Team

WICHITA, Kan. - An arrest has been made in the case of three children who were kidnapped in two separate incidents near Wichita, Kansas within a 24 hour time frame, FOX 4 reported on Thursday. 

Police say the alleged suspect, a 21-year-old male is currently in custody. 

According to local reports, a girl reported to police that on the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 4, she had been kidnaped by a man driving a blue vehicle near Boston Park, roughly 5.4 miles east of downtown Wichita. 

The girl says the man attempted to sexually assault her in his car before letting her go free. 

In a separate incident at around 9 a.m. local time on Thursday, Jan. 5, two elementary students, a boy and a girl, said a man in a blue vehicle kidnaped them before releasing just the boy. Police say the girl was found same later in the day. 

After patrolling the area, police say they found a vehicle matching the description in which a foot pursuit of the suspect began. 

Police say they are still investigating whether the suspect has any previous record or convictions. 

"This kind of situation is going to be extremely traumatizing," Officer Chad Ditch, WPD spokesperson, said during a press conference. "The children are physically safe."

 Ditch did not disclose what charges the suspect could face and that it all depends on the ongoing investigation. 