3 found dead in Scottsdale home; Trump tariffs expected to impact car prices | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a death investigation in a Scottsdale neighborhood to new worries over the impact of President Trump's tariffs, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, March 27, 2025.
1. Death investigation underway in Scottsdale
Featured
Three people were found shot dead inside a Scottsdale home on March 26, and police believe it might've been a murder-suicide based off of evidence so far.
2. Trump tariffs expected to affect car prices
Featured
There's a big road bump for car buyers. President Donald Trump announced 25% tariffs on all imported cars and trucks, along with auto parts.
3. What's an American car?
Featured
President Donald Trump’s 25% tariff on imported automobiles will hit some carmakers harder than others. Here’s a look at foreign brands that build their cars in the U.S. – and who doesn't.
4. Shocking claims made in unclassified documents
Featured
An unclassified CIA document circulating on social media claims agents may know where the Ark of the Covenant is located – thanks to the help of a psychic.
5. Play ball!
Featured
It's one of the best days of the year – Major League Baseball's Opening Day, and there's a lot of excitement for the hometown Arizona Diamondbacks this season. Here's what you should know if you're heading to the ballpark on March 27.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Featured
A mostly sunny and warm Thursday in Phoenix with a high near 93°F.