Expand / Collapse search

3 found dead in Scottsdale home; Trump tariffs expected to impact car prices | Nightly Roundup

By
Updated  March 27, 2025 6:25pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From a death investigation in a Scottsdale neighborhood to new worries over the impact of President Trump's tariffs, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, March 27, 2025.

1. Death investigation underway in Scottsdale

Featured

Three found dead inside Scottsdale home after co-worker requests welfare check
article

Three found dead inside Scottsdale home after co-worker requests welfare check

Three people were found shot dead inside a Scottsdale home on March 26, and police believe it might've been a murder-suicide based off of evidence so far.

2. Trump tariffs expected to affect car prices

Featured

Car prices expected to rise after Trump announces tariffs
article

Car prices expected to rise after Trump announces tariffs

There's a big road bump for car buyers. President Donald Trump announced 25% tariffs on all imported cars and trucks, along with auto parts.

3. What's an American car?

Featured

List: The most and least American-made cars
article

List: The most and least American-made cars

President Donald Trump’s 25% tariff on imported automobiles will hit some carmakers harder than others. Here’s a look at foreign brands that build their cars in the U.S. – and who doesn't.

4. Shocking claims made in unclassified documents

Featured

CIA used psychic to locate Ark of the Covenant, unclassified document claims
article

CIA used psychic to locate Ark of the Covenant, unclassified document claims

An unclassified CIA document circulating on social media claims agents may know where the Ark of the Covenant is located – thanks to the help of a psychic.

5. Play ball!

Featured

D-backs Opening Day: Arizona kicks off 2025 season against Chicago Cubs
article

D-backs Opening Day: Arizona kicks off 2025 season against Chicago Cubs

It's one of the best days of the year – Major League Baseball's Opening Day, and there's a lot of excitement for the hometown Arizona Diamondbacks this season. Here's what you should know if you're heading to the ballpark on March 27.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Warmer-than-normal highs continue in Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: Warmer-than-normal highs continue in Phoenix

A mostly sunny and warm Thursday in Phoenix with a high near 93°F.

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews