3 hospitalized following West Phoenix shooting, police say

Three people in West Phoenix were taken to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day as a result of a shooting.

The incident happened near 85th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. According to police officials, the three people, ranging in age from 17 to 20, exchanged gunfire during an argument in the roadway at around 2:00 p.m., and of the three people involved, two were taken by paramedics to the hospital, while an unknown person drove the third person to the hospital.

"We were just pulling in, visiting my sister for Thanksgiving and, you know. Just thought it was a regular day. When we came in, I just heard little pop-pops. I thought it was a BB gunshot. Came out, and it ended up being regular gunshots," said Monique Duarte. "It was scary. It was unexpectedly so. We didn't know what to assume. We didn't know there was going to be gunshots on Thanksgiving Day, so that's why it was kind of shocking."

All three involved, according to investigators, are expected to recover, and they all have been detained.