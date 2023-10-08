3 Phoenix crashes overnight leave 1 dead, at least 6 injured

Three crashes in Phoenix overnight left one person dead and a total of six people in critical condition, authorities said.

35th Avenue and Roosevelt

A crash was reported just before 3 a.m. Sunday after a Charger and a Jeep Liberty collided near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt.

Crews at the scene told FOX 10 that one of the drivers died. Multiple people in another vehicle were hurt, but police did not specify how many were involved or the extent of their injuries.

The scene of a serious crash near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt on Oct. 8.

43rd Avenue and McDowell

A three-vehicle collision happened near 43rd Avenue and McDowell at 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, officials said.

Three people were involved, and all of them were hospitalized.

A 23-year-old and 44-year-old man are in critical condition. A 40-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries.

The scene of a crash near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road on Oct. 8.

35th Avenue and Orangewood

Another three-car collision was reported near 35th Avenue and Orangewood at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Three women - an 18-year-old and two 19-year-olds - were critically injured but are expected to survive. One person refused to be taken to the hospital.

Police said multiple people involved in the collision ran away before first responders came.

Where it happened:

All the collisions remain under investigation.