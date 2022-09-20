350 stolen catalytic converters seized from Prescott man's home, DPS says

Authorities say an Arizona man was arrested after over $250,000 worth of stolen catalytic converters were seized from his home.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says its detectives, along with the Vehicle Theft Task Force, Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, and Prescott Police Department, arrested 39-year-old Todd Dawkins on Sept. 8.

While serving a search warrant on Dawkins' home, investigators say they found approximately 350 catalytic converters.

Dawkins is accused of multiple charges related to the illegal sale of stolen catalytic converters over the past 18 months.

