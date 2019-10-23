39 bodies found in back of truck in southeastern England, suspect arrested

article

Police in the United Kingdom on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old Northern Ireland man on suspicion of murder after 39 bodies were found in the back of a semi-truck in Essex, which is east of London.

Essex police said that 38 of the bodies were adults and one was a teenager.

Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said investigators are working to identify the bodies, which is expected to be a “lengthy” process.

The truck traveled from Bulgaria through the Welsh town of Holyhead, police said according to the BBC.

Police have cordoned off the Waterglade Industrial Park where the bodies were found.

