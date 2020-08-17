Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

$50K winning Powerball ticket sold at Peoria QuikTrip

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Peoria
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PEORIA, Ariz. - Officials say a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold in Peoria on August 15.

Arizona Lottery officials say the ticket was sold at a QuikTrip located near 67th Avenue and Thunderbird Road. The winner has not yet come forward to claim the prize.

The winning ticket matched four of five numbers, plus the red Powerball.

The winning numbers were 5, 12, 24, 45, and 56. The red Powerball number was 3.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android