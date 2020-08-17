$50K winning Powerball ticket sold at Peoria QuikTrip

article

Officials say a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold in Peoria on August 15.

Arizona Lottery officials say the ticket was sold at a QuikTrip located near 67th Avenue and Thunderbird Road. The winner has not yet come forward to claim the prize.

The winning ticket matched four of five numbers, plus the red Powerball.

The winning numbers were 5, 12, 24, 45, and 56. The red Powerball number was 3.

