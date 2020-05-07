61-year-old bicyclist hit, killed by car in Phoenix

A 61-year-old man has died after being hit by a car near 7th Street and Carol Avenue on May 6, Phoenix police say.

Police say the man was riding his bicycle westbound on Carol Avenue and failed to yield on northbound traffic when a 26-year-old woman driving a Toyota Corolla hit him.

Phoenix Fire took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Officials say the driver stayed at the scene and is being tested for impairment.

The investigation is ongoing.