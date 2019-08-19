7 homes in Phoenix's Coronado District threatened by proposed commercial development

The Coronado District is an iconic area in Downtown Phoenix, home to historic houses dating back to the 1920s. However, seven historic homes in that neighborhood could soon be history, as a developer wants to rezone the area for new development.

The city's Historic Preservation Commission, meanwhile, is fighting to keep the homes the way they are.

In a meeting Monday, officials aim to discuss seven homes on one block of the district, along 11th Street just off of McDowell Road. One family has owned the homes for years, but now they're selling, and residents and history buffs are not too happy about it.



"It's very unsettling. It's very nerve-wracking," said one woman, who didn't want to be identified. The woman claims she's lived in the neighborhood for 15 years, but may soon have to find another place to live.

"There's a lot of history locked up in this home. That makes me even sadder," said the woman. "I move, that's not going to be affected, but the houses as they stand should not be destroyed."

According to County Assessor's website, the homes range in age from 92 to 102. The Phoenix Historic Preservation Commission, says a developer wants to remove the homes, and rezone the area for commercial use.

"This would be a horrible loss for the neighborhood and the city," said Sherry Rampy, Chair of the Phoenix Historic Preservation Commission.

Rampy is fighting to keep the homes as-is. She says just because the homes are part of the historic neighborhood registry doesn't necessarily protect them.

Advertisement

"If a developer is allowed to take single-family residential property and destroy a half a block of them and then upzone them for a different use, that actually threatens every border property to commercial that we have," said Rampy.

"I don't want to leave this neighborhood," said the woman. "This is the best neighborhood in the world not becuase of the historic homes, but bnecuase of the culture that's been built up here."

FOX 10 reached out to the attorney representing the family in the sale, but did not hear back. Rampy is hoping to work with the family, and maybe come up with an alternative plan so that the houses aren't raised.