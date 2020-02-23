7 people shot at north Houston flea market: HCSO

Authorities are responding to a flea market where seven people have been injured.

The incident happened at 8712 Airline at Mercado Sabadomingo. A live dance event was taking place with families present. A gun was spotted, and FOX 26 is told one person was shot through the leg. The bullet hit the ground and ricocheted, hitting six others.

It appears that no one is critically injured. One man is detained at the scene and says he had a gun in his pocket, but authorities are not believing this claim.

The scene is active. Investigators say there is no threat to the community.

This is a developing story.