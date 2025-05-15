Vietnam veteran proves it's never too late for education as he prepares to receive his Master's from ASU

article

The Brief Wayne Johnson, a 77-year-old Vietnam veteran, will be receiving his Master's degree in international affairs and leadership from ASU. After starting his studies as a hobby, he encourages everyone to, "find something to do besides vegetate." He says it's never too late to pursue an education.



Arizona State University graduations are continuing through the week, and one graduate is proving it's never too late to get a degree.

On May 16, 77-year-old Vietnam veteran Wayne Johnson will be walking across the stage at ASU, earning his Master's in international affairs and leadership.

This comes many years after earning his bachelor's degree.

"I used the G.I. Bill, got my degree in international business, that was in '73," said Johnson.

Fast-forward to 2020, and Wayne and his wife Bonnie were watching TV during COVID. An ambassador came on and was talking about the degree, and from that moment, he was inspired.

He registered for the online program and is now graduating.

"When I started this, it was a lark, a hobby...as doors open, I'll go through," he said.

Although unsure where this degree will lead him, Wayne is hoping to be proof that you're never too old and it's never too late.

"The more you involve yourself, the better off you are," Johnson said. "Go out and find something. It doesn't have to be college. Find something to do besides vegetate."

Wayne wasn't able to walk at his first graduation because he was moving, so this is one he said he couldn't miss.

"Had to be here. I've waited for this my whole life. How many more chances am I going to get?" he said.

He and his wife Bonnie will be heading back home to Houston after graduation.