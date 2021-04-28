9-year-old boy dies following Tempe house fire near Curry Road and McClintock Drive

A 9-nine-year old boy died following a large fire that burned through several homes, says the Tempe Fire Department on Wednesday.

The fire broke out near Curry Road and McClintock Drive around 2 p.m. When crews arrived, heavy smoke and fire was coming out from the homes.

The child was rushed to the hospital where he died. He has not been identified.

The son-in-law of the woman who lives next door to the home where that fire broke out says there were four people inside of the home and all of them were able to get out safely.

It's not known what caused the fire.

Crews from Tempe, Scottsdale, Mesa and Phoenix assisted in the battle against the fire.

"Our thoughts are with the family during this time of extreme loss and we ask you respect them in their time of grief," says Officer Allyson Roy with Tempe Police.