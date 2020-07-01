ACL Music Festival canceled for 2020

ACL will not take place this year. The festival made the announcement on social media on July 1.

"Austin City Limits Music Festival will no longer take place in 2020. We would have loved to put on another memorable show this year, however, with the uncertainty surrounding the current situation in Texas, this decision is the only responsible solution. The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff, and the entire Austin community remains our highest priority."

The music festival, which is produced by the Austin-based company C3 Presents, was scheduled to take place on the weekends of October 2-4 and October 9-11, 2020. It is now scheduled for October 1-3 and October 8-10, 2021.

"We encourage fans who have already purchased tickets to hold on to them to lock in access to next year’s festival at 2019 prices. Refunds will be made available for fans who purchased directly through the festival and cannot attend next year’s dates," the music festival said in their announcement. "All current ticket holders will receive an email from Front Gate Tickets shortly with information on both options."

ACL's decision comes as Texas reported more than 6,900 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, a record daily increase that brings the state’s total to nearly 160,000 cases, according to the state’s department of health.

