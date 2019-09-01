Airbnb program offers free stays for Hurricane Dorian evacuees

article

Airbnb is helping people who may be impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

Airbnb is helping launch a new program that could help people trying to evacuate ahead of Dorian. The hurricane, which is now a Category 5 storm, is currently moving west and is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to Florida's east coast.

The company's new 'Open Homes' program launched last week as Dorian threatened those living in Puerto Rico. Airbnb hosts can volunteer to open their homes for free for evacuees.

Users can now look for homes in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, and the west coast of Florida on the Airbnb website.

The Open Homes program will be available to evacuees until September 16th.