Alhambra Elementary School District closing all of its schools due to coronavirus pandemic

FOX 10 has confirmed that officials with the Alhambra Elementary School District have decided to close all of its schools amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

FOX 10 received a statement from Linda Jeffries, Director of Communications and Marketing with the Alhambra Elementary School District on the closure, which will take effect on March 16 and will last until further notice. The district is observing its spring break as of Thursday.

"Please know that at this time we have no known cases of the Coronavirus with students or staff, and this decision is simply a precaution to ensure the health and well-being of all of our students and employees," reads a portion of the statement.

The decision by Alhambra Elementary School District marks the first instance of school closure due to the coronavirus pandemic in Maricopa County.

According to the district's website, 13,500 students attend classes at its 14 schools.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.