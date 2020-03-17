All 30 MLB clubs to each pay $1 million toward ballpark workers during coronavirus delay

While Major League Baseball's Opening Day has been postponed to an undetermined date due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, clubs are stepping up to help ballpark employees.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred released a statement Tuesday afternoon, that representatives from all 30 teams have reached out to help assistant the thousands of employees affected by the delay.

"Motivated by desire to help some of the most valuable members of the baseball community, each Club has committed $1 million," Manfred wrote in the statement. "I am proud that our clubs came together so quickly and uniformly to support these individuals who provide so much to the game we love.”

More details regarding how and when the funds will be available will be announced on a team-by-team basis.

This announcement comes a day after MLB announced that Opening Day would be postponed to an unknown date following CDC recommendations.

