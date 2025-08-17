An ally in the hallway: How a Surprise Police officer is building bonds with students

The Brief The Surprise Police Department and Arizona Charter Academy partnered to create a full-time school resource officer position to enhance safety on campus. School Resource Officer Nick Wylie works to build trust and positive relationships with students, serving not only as a law enforcement officer but also as a mentor and counselor.



The Surprise Police Department and Arizona Charter Academy have created a full-time school resource officer position to enhance campus safety.

What we know:

School Resource Officer Nick Wylie now patrols the halls of the academy, working to ensure the safety of students and staff while also building positive relationships with the school community.

"I enjoy coming here and interacting with our kids, having that relationship and that trust," Wylie said.

School Resource Officer Nick Wylie of the Surprise Police Department

What they're saying:

Wylie said he doesn't want students to see him as just an officer with a badge and a gun. He also wants to be a source of support and guidance, serving as a law enforcement officer, public safety educator and an informal counselor and mentor.

"I have kids that are the same kids that come up to me every single day and want to have a conversation with me," Wylie said.

By playing with students on the basketball court and visiting classrooms, Wylie aims to build trusting relationships that make students feel comfortable with law enforcement.

Officials from both the police department and the charter academy said they see great benefits in the partnership and hope to continue it.