AMBER Alert cancelled after children missing from Pinal County found in Louisiana

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- DPS officials announced overnight that an AMBER Alert issued on Tuesday for two children who were taken from a residence in Pinal County has been canceled, as the two children have been found in Louisiana.

Louisiana State Police say they located the vehicle just after 1:00 a.m. CST Wednesday traveling eastbound in Bienville Parish. Officers took Jerry Kirkley and Melissa Gladden into custody, and the children were recovered safely.

According to Florence Police officials on Tuesday, 2-year-old Blaze Kirkley and 4-month-old Ryder Kirkley were taken around 7:30 a.m. that same day. DCS had placed a safety monitor in 34-year-old Melissa Joy Gladden's home, but the monitor left for a short time Tuesday morning, and when she returned, Gladden and the two children were gone. Authorities believed they were on their way to Mississippi.

Authorities said at the time there was probable cause for arrest on Gladden and 34-year-old Jerry Jay Kirkley, who are Blaze and Ryder's parents.

According to Florence Police, Gladden and the two children live in Florence, but Kirkley does not.

DPS officials say there is a history of domestic violence, and Jerry Kirkley is known to carry weapons. Officials did not release any other information surrounding the incident, following the AMBER Alert's cancellation, instead referring inquiries to the Florence Police Department.