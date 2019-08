article

An Amber Alert for a 1-year-old out of Paso Robles was deactivated Wednesday afternoon by California Highway Patrol.

Police said Namaste Dix, 1, was last seen with his mother, Rashawna Bullock, around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

CHP suspended the alert around 2:57 p.m. after the child was located and the suspects were taken into custody.