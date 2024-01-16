Animal cruelty: Arizona Humane Society partners up with state senator on new bill

Officials with the Arizona Humane Society announced on Jan. 16 that they are partnering up with an Arizona state senator to introduce a bill related to animal cruelty.

In the statement, Humane Society officials said Senate Bill 1047, which was introduced to the state legislature by State Sen. T.J. Shope, aims to protect more pets by strengthening the state's current animal cruelty laws. State Sen. Shope represents the state's 16th Legislative District, which covers portions of Maricopa, Pinal, and Pima Counties.

"Specifically, the bill defines cruelty to companion animals as failure to provide necessary medical attention, defines food and water that are fit for consumption, ensures shelter is safe, and provides protection during extreme weather conditions," read a portion of the statement.

AHS officials say the proposed bill comes amid an increase in animal abuse cases.

"In 2023, AHS responded to nearly 15,000 calls for service and initiated close to 10,000 animal abuse investigations, representing a substantial 21 percent increase from the previous year," a portion of the statement read.

AHS' statement also mentioned the so-called ‘House of Horrors’ animal abuse case, which resulted in the seizure of 55 special needs dogs from a Chandler home.

"It’s a bittersweet day where we recognize and remember the pain and agony these dogs endured in April McLaughlin’s home. At the same time, we share movement forward with the introduction of SB1047, so no pet will ever suffer in the same way again. Until every pet in the Valley is in a safe home, our work will continue," said AHS President and CEO Dr. Steven Hansen, in the statement.