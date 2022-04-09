Expand / Collapse search
Apache Junction impaired, red light running driver kills 2 people on three-wheel motorcycle: authorities

By FOX 10 Staff
Updated 9:28PM
FOX 10 Phoenix

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - A man and woman were killed by a red-light runner who was believed to be impaired at the time of the crash on Saturday, April 9, in Apache Junction.

 The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near Ironwood Drive and Superstition Boulevard when two people riding a three-wheel motorcycle were hit by the driver of a sedan going northbound on Ironwood Drive, running a red light.

"The driver of the sedan was believed to be impaired at the time of the accident," said Al Bravo, spokesperson for the city of Apache Junction.

The man and woman on the motorcycle were killed, and they haven't been identified. The alleged red-light runner was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

