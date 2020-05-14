Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests see record amount of litter amid COVID-19

Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests have become a popular spot for campers and hikers in the last couple of weeks amid the coronavirus, however, the area is also seeing a lot of leftover trash.

Park rangers are urging visitors to clean up after themselves and say trash left behind is harmful to wildlife, pollutes soils and waterways, and creates an undesirable aesthetic.

Officials say there are 10 ways to create less trash while camping:

Swap a case of plastic water bottles or a plastic jug of water for a refillable water container and reusable bottle.

Switch from plastic straws to reusable straws.

Instead of paper plates and plastic utensils, use a cool set of camp dishes.

Ditch plastic tablecloths, paper towels, and paper napkins for reusable and washable versions.

Reuse containers for trash bins – Ice bags and snack containers make great trash cans when emptied.

Repackage food into reusable containers before you head out.

Avoid buying and bringing food with unnecessary packaging.

Use a smaller trash receptacle – By using a smaller trash bag, or better yet a reusable Deuter Dirtbag, we can be more aware of the amount of trash we create.

Rather than discardable single-use propane tanks, use a larger refillable tank for stove fuel.

Keep a separate bag for recyclables and pack it out if not available where camping.

