BBB gives tips on how to avoid scams about COVID-19 economic impact payments
Payments will begin making their way into accounts within the next few weeks, but the BBB says scammers are taking advantage now.
IRS warns of coronavirus-related scams and schemes for economic impact payments
The agency is warning consumers to be on the lookout for phone, text and other scams related to the economic impact payments.
FBI warns of Costco coronavirus stimulus check scam
Scammers are sending fake text messages offering 'stimulus check' deals from the big-box store.
Better Business Bureau warns of ‘mandatory online COVID-19 test’ text message scam
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) released a warning to individuals involving a text message scam impersonating government agencies in an attempt to obtain sensitive information.
Florida man warning others after getting fake coronavirus stimulus check in mail
The fake check has the line 'Stimulus Relief Program' printed in the top left corner and is made out for more than $3,000.
Scam artists try to take advantage of people during the coronavirus pandemic
There are scams going around that Arizona's Attorney General says to remain vigilant when approached with these situations.
Scammers looking to capitalize on people’s fear of coronavirus; what to know before answering the phone
They pretend to care about you and your family… then comes the sales pitch.
Authorities warn of scam callers seeking sensitive information to ‘reserve a vaccine for COVID-19’
Concerns of scammers attempting to take advantage of the chaotic situation are circulating as confusion and panic spread.
How to avoid COVID-19 scams
Right now there are fake websites online selling cleaning products, soap, and masks. However, according to experts, some of these websites have no intention of delivering the products.