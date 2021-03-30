Disney launches MagicMobile option for contactless entry to parks

article

People with smartphones won’t need to worry about wristbands at Disney World anymore.

Starting Tuesday, guests with Apple devices can use the Disney MagicMobile service that basically turns their smartphones into a MagicBand, allowing contactless entry into the parks.

"Disney MagicMobile service is a fun, easy-to-use new way for guests to experience The Most Magical Place on Earth," Disney Parks Blog said. "The service is offered in addition to other options such as the MagicBand, the colorful, all-in-one bracelet, which will continue to be available and introduced in even more colors, designs and limited-edition fan favorites into the future."

To get started using the Disney MagicMobile service, Disney Parks Blog laid out a few tips:

Create A Customized Digital Pass: Guests can create a Disney MagicMobile pass through the My Disney Experience app and add it to the Wallet app on iPhone or the digital wallet on other smart devices. You can customize your pass by choosing from several Disney-themed designs that animate upon use (including special designs just for Annual Passholders and DVC Members)! For added ease, you may also store multiple passes on a single device, a great option for families.

Easily Enter the Parks and More: Simply hold your iPhone, Apple Watch, or other smart device near an access point when entering the parks or using other available features, just like you do with a MagicBand. With Express Mode on iPhone and Apple Watch, guests do not even need to wake or unlock their Apple device, or open up the app, to use their Disney MagicMobile pass. As a reminder, valid park admission and a park reservation are required for park entry and must be linked to your account.

Discover Other App Enhancements: We’ve also added a new feature in the My Disney Experience app that allows you to automatically link your Disney PhotoPass attraction photos and videos to your profile through your smartphone. Just confirm your settings in advance of riding at participating attractions. The My Disney Experience app also enables Disney Resort hotel guests to unlock their room door using our current digital room key feature.

Guest can use Disney MagicMobile service, a MagicBand or a card interchangeably.

Disney is currently gearing up for its 50th anniversary celebration.

Starting October 1, Walt Disney World will throw "The World’s Most Magical Celebration" that will last 18 months. Disney World opened to the public Oct. 1, 1971.

