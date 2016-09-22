Disney announces $12.99 streaming bundle price for Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+
Disney reportedly refuses to allow Spider-Man engraving on tombstone of dead boy who loved superhero
A grieving father who lost his 4-year-old son last year claims Disney is not allowing him to include an etching of Spider-Man on the boy's tombstone — citing company policy.
5-year-old battling heart condition gets wish granted
A little girl is battling a life-threatening condition but thanks to Make-A-Wish Arizona she was able to take a trip to the happiest place on earth.