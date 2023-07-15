Apparent explosion near downtown Phoenix badly injures 2 women, PD says

Two women were badly injured following what police believe was an explosion in Phoenix on Saturday around noon, the police department said.

At around 12:10 p.m. on July 15, officers responded to the area of 17th Drive and Van Buren Street for reports of someone who was hurt. They found two women with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

"Preliminary information suggests that one of the women was handling an unknown object when it exploded causing the injuries to both women," says Sgt. Robert Scherer. "One of the women suffered serious injuries to her hand as a result of this incident."

To be extra careful, the department's bomb squad arrived at the scene and gave the all-clear.

Investigators are still working to learn what might've happened.

