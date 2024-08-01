Argument leads to deadly Phoenix shooting, suspect arrested: PD

A violent argument led to a deadly shooting late Wednesday night at a north Phoenix apartment complex, police said.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. on July 31 near Cave Creek Road and Cheryl Drive.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene and learned that two men had been in an argument, and one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other man.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

"The suspect stayed on scene and was taken into custody by patrol officers," police said.

No identities were released.

Map of where the shooting happened