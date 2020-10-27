Arizona AG secures $71M in refunds for canceled, postponed events due to COVID-19

Concerts are just one example of events being canceled across Arizona because of the coronavirus pandemic, and some people still haven't gotten ticket refunds from Ticketmaster.

If that's happened to you, Arizona's Attorney General, Mark Brnovich, says to file a complaint.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Oct. 27, Brnovich says the state's agreement with Ticketmaster "secures $71M in refunds for consumers who bought tickets prior to March 14, 2020, for 650 AZ events that didn’t happen because of the pandemic."

In April, Brnovich sent a letter to the company expressing concern over refunds being issued only for events that were canceled. As a result, Ticketmaster agreed to honor refunds for events that were canceled, postponed, or rescheduled because of COVID-19.

"Arizona ticketholders who purchased tickets prior to March 14, 2020, and who have not received an email from Ticketmaster offering a refund for a canceled, postponed, or rescheduled event in Arizona, are encouraged to file a consumer complaint with the AGO," read a portion of a news release on the attorney general's website.

The agreement with Ticketmaster is pending court approval.