Arizona apologizes to BYU for 'unacceptable' chant following loss

Updated  February 23, 2025 4:52pm MST
TUCSON, AZ - FEBRUARY 22: Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'Orso #3 shoots the ball over Brigham Young Cougars guard Dawson Baker #25 during the first half of a basketball game between the BYU Cougars and the Arizona Wildcats on February 22, 2025,

The Brief

    • U of A is apologizing after its fans started an anti-LDS chant when the Wildcats lost to BYU on Feb. 22.
    • BYU scored in the final five seconds, claiming a 96-95 win over Arizona.
    • Arizona said, in part, "On behalf of the University of Arizona Athletic Department, we apologize to BYU …"

TUCSON, Ariz. - The University of Arizona is apologizing for an anti-LDS chant from Wildcats fans after its men's basketball team lost to BYU on Saturday, Feb. 22.

What we know:

The Cougars managed to score in the final five seconds of the basketball game, securing a 96-95 win over Arizona.

The crowd erupted into a profanity-laced chant seemingly directed at members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

BYU is owned and operated by the church, but students don't have to be members to attend.

What they're saying:

Arizona's Vice President and Director of Athletics, Desireé Reed-Francois, released a statement on X, saying,  "Following tonight's men's basketball game, it was brought to our attention that an unacceptable chant occurred. On behalf of the University of Arizona Athletic Department, we apologize to BYU, their student-athletes, coaches and fans. The chant is not reflective of who we are and should not have happened."

What we don't know:

Arizona didn't go into detail what was said during the chant.

It doesn't appear any athletic officials from BYU have commented on what happened.

The Source

  • Arizona's Vice President and Director of Athletics, Desireé Reed-Francois

