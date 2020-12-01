Arizona cites holiday reporting delays for record 10K coronavirus cases

Arizona on Dec. 1 reported over 10,000 new known coronavirus cases, but the state said the record number nearly three times the latest seven-day daily rolling average reflected not only the current surge but also delayed reporting by local health officials due to the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

“Today, the number of new cases reported is up significantly from what has been reported in the past. This large number of newly reported cases is a result of the extended four-day weekend,” the state health director, Dr. Cara Crist, said in a blog post.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard reported 10,322 additional cases and 48 additional deaths as the state’s totals increased to 337,139 cases and 6,687 deaths. Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 continued to increase, reaching 2,594 on Monday, with 597 patients in intensive care unit beds.

Arizona’s largest daily case report on a single day was 4,878 on July 1 during the summer surge when the state was a national hotspot. Other large daily reports include 4,682 on June 30 and 4,471 on Nov. 20.



The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona rose over the past two weeks from 2,459 new cases per day on Nov. 16 to 3,499 new cases per day on Monday, when Arizona reported only 822 new cases, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

The number of actual infections is thought to be far higher than the confirmed numbers because many people don’t get tested.

Christ wrote in a blog post that the long weekend meant “classification was delayed for a large portion of cases, resulting in much higher numbers than usual.”

Holiday travel and gatherings were expected to increase cases and related hospitalizations in the next few weeks, she said.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus, but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.