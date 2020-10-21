Expand / Collapse search

Arizona counties can now start counting early ballots

By Associated Press
Published 
2020 Election
Associated Press

Maricopa County voters can track their ballot after they mail it in

County officials say voters can even get text alerts to let them know when their ballot has been received. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.

PHOENIX (AP) -  Arizona counties can now start tabulating early and verified ballots in a year that’s already producing massive turnout.

Arizona law allows counties to start counting ballots two weeks before the election. Early results won’t be reported until after polls close on Election Day, Nov. 3.

The Maricopa County Recorder’s Office says it will start counting 645,000 ballots that it’s already received either by mail, drop box or in-person early voting.

That’s roughly 75% more ballots the county received during the same timeframe in the 2016 general election.

Arizona is a battleground state where the race for the Senate could flip to Democrats this year. Maricopa County, where a majority of the state’s population lives, is expecting record turnout and has 2.6 million eligible voters, most of whom vote by mail ballot.

In Pima County, elections officials report close to 150,000 ballots already received. The 13 other counties in the state have reported receiving over 133,000 ballots so far.

