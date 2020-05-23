Arizona Coyotes team up with local organizations for a May 27, 28 blood drive

article

The Arizona Coyotes will help to host a blood drive May 27th and 28th in effort to help supply much-needed blood during a shortage of donations that occurred during the coronavirus pandemic.

The team, along with the Gila River Arena, announced the team partnered with Vitalant and Streets of New York to host the community blood drive from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Donors are asked to make an appointment ahead of time at http://vitalant.org/Coyotes to ensure social distancing and health safety protocals. You will also need to wear a mask.

“Patient blood needs have substantially increased now that elective surgeries are resuming across our state, said Sid Lewis, Sr. Director of Donor Recruitment for Vitalant’s Southwest Division.

Donors will receive a complimentary ticket to a Coyotes home game for the 20-21 season, a voucher for a slice of pizza and soda and be entered into a raffle to win a team-signed hockey stick.

For more information on the blood drive, visit http://vitalant.org/Coyotes