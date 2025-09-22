Arizona man accused of kidnapping kids in Missouri
PHOENIX - Authorities in a Missouri county say they have arrested a man from Arizona in connection with a kidnapping incident involving two children.
What we know:
In a statement, officials with the Atchison County Sheriff's Office identified the man they arrested as 22-year-old Dustin A. Hill from Florence.
"Mr. Hill was located and detained in Evansville, Indiana," officials write.
The backstory:
Officials with ACSO said on the night of Sept. 19, they received word that two girls from Rock Port were reported missing after they failed to return home from a football game. Rock Port is located about 72 miles to the southeast of Omaha, Neb.
The girls, per a later statement, were found safe.
"A Probable Cause Statement was filed with the Atchison County Prosecutor's Office for the case, resulting in a warrant being issued by the Atchison County Circuit Couty on two separate charges of kidnapping," investigators wrote.
What we don't know:
Investigators did not elaborate on the allegations made against Hill.
What's next:
Investigators say no bond is allowed at this time for Hill.
"Further charges are pending at this time as this is an active and ongoing investigation,' officials wrote.