Arizona man accused of kidnapping kids in Missouri

Published  September 22, 2025 2:24pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A Florence man has been arrested in Indiana in connection with the kidnapping of two girls in Missouri, according to officials.
    • The suspect has been identified by the Atchison County Sheriff's Office as 22-year-old Dustin A. Hill.

PHOENIX - Authorities in a Missouri county say they have arrested a man from Arizona in connection with a kidnapping incident involving two children.

What we know:

In a statement, officials with the Atchison County Sheriff's Office identified the man they arrested as 22-year-old Dustin A. Hill from Florence.

"Mr. Hill was located and detained in Evansville, Indiana," officials write.

The backstory:

Officials with ACSO said on the night of Sept. 19, they received word that two girls from Rock Port were reported missing after they failed to return home from a football game. Rock Port is located about 72 miles to the southeast of Omaha, Neb.

The girls, per a later statement, were found safe.

"A Probable Cause Statement was filed with the Atchison County Prosecutor's Office for the case, resulting in a warrant being issued by the Atchison County Circuit Couty on two separate charges of kidnapping," investigators wrote.

What we don't know:

Investigators did not elaborate on the allegations made against Hill.

What's next:

Investigators say no bond is allowed at this time for Hill.

"Further charges are pending at this time as this is an active and ongoing investigation,' officials wrote.

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from statements issued by the Atchison County Sheriff's Office in Missouri.

