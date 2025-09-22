Arizona man accused of kidnapping kids in Missouri

article

The Brief A Florence man has been arrested in Indiana in connection with the kidnapping of two girls in Missouri, according to officials. The suspect has been identified by the Atchison County Sheriff's Office as 22-year-old Dustin A. Hill.



Authorities in a Missouri county say they have arrested a man from Arizona in connection with a kidnapping incident involving two children.

What we know:

In a statement, officials with the Atchison County Sheriff's Office identified the man they arrested as 22-year-old Dustin A. Hill from Florence.

"Mr. Hill was located and detained in Evansville, Indiana," officials write.

The backstory:

Officials with ACSO said on the night of Sept. 19, they received word that two girls from Rock Port were reported missing after they failed to return home from a football game. Rock Port is located about 72 miles to the southeast of Omaha, Neb.

The girls, per a later statement, were found safe.

"A Probable Cause Statement was filed with the Atchison County Prosecutor's Office for the case, resulting in a warrant being issued by the Atchison County Circuit Couty on two separate charges of kidnapping," investigators wrote.

What we don't know:

Investigators did not elaborate on the allegations made against Hill.

What's next:

Investigators say no bond is allowed at this time for Hill.

"Further charges are pending at this time as this is an active and ongoing investigation,' officials wrote.