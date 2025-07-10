Arizona man dies in hyperbaric chamber flash fire

The Brief A 43-year-old man died on July 9 when a fire broke out inside a hyperbaric chamber in Lake Havasu City. The victim was identified as Walter Foxcroft. The cause of the fire is unknown.



A man died when a fire broke out inside a hyperbaric chamber in western Arizona.

What we know:

Officials say firefighters and police officers responded to reports of someone burned inside a hyperbaric chamber just before 11 p.m. on July 9 in Lake Havasu City.

Once at the scene, crews found smoke throughout the building and an intact hyperbaric chamber "that appeared to have had a flash fire in the chamber with one patient inside."

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 43-year-old Walter Foxcroft, a Lake Havasu City resident.

No one else was hurt in the fire.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown.

What's next:

Detectives and fire investigators will investigate the incident.

Map of where the fire happened