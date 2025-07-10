Arizona man dies in hyperbaric chamber flash fire
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. - A man died when a fire broke out inside a hyperbaric chamber in western Arizona.
What we know:
Officials say firefighters and police officers responded to reports of someone burned inside a hyperbaric chamber just before 11 p.m. on July 9 in Lake Havasu City.
Once at the scene, crews found smoke throughout the building and an intact hyperbaric chamber "that appeared to have had a flash fire in the chamber with one patient inside."
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 43-year-old Walter Foxcroft, a Lake Havasu City resident.
No one else was hurt in the fire.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is unknown.
What's next:
Detectives and fire investigators will investigate the incident.
Map of where the fire happened