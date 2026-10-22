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Arizona man gets prison time for death threats against Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 22, 2026 1:36 PM MST
Published October 22, 2026 1:36 PM MST
article

FILE - President Donald Trump and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Brief

    • A 56-year-old Casa Grande man was sentenced to 38 months in prison for making death threats against Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.
    • Authorities say the man delivered written notes to federal courthouses in Phoenix and Tucson threatening to execute both Trump and Harris.
    • U.S. Secret Service agents arrested the suspect in January 2025 after he repeated his intent to carry out the threats during an interview.

PHOENIX - An Arizona man convicted of threatening to kill President Donald Trump and former Vice President Kamala Harris has been sentenced to prison.

What we know:

Rene Ortiz, a 56-year-old Casa Grande man, was convicted on June 8 of two felony counts of making threats against successors to the presidency and one felony count of making threats against former presidents.

Related

Federal jury convicts Arizona man who threatened to execute Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
article

Federal jury convicts Arizona man who threatened to execute Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

A federal jury convicted 56-year-old Rene Ortiz for sending letters to Arizona courthouses threatening to shoot Donald Trump and Kamala Harris with a service rifle.

On Oct. 20, Ortiz was sentenced to 38 months in prison.

The backstory:

On Nov. 5, 2024, authorities say Ortiz delivered a written note to the federal courthouse in Phoenix that threatened to "execute the newly elected [President of the United States] by firing an M-16A2 service rifle with a magazine of 6 rounds." The threat was directed at both Trump and Harris.

Weeks later, authorities say Ortiz delivered a second threat to a federal courthouse in Tucson, saying that he would shoot "the incoming fraudulent elected [President of the United States] … at the inauguration on January 20th, 2025."

What they're saying:

"When interviewed by the U.S. Secret Service about the threats, Ortiz repeated his intent to make the threats; he was subsequently arrested on Jan. 17, 2025, ahead of the Presidential Inauguration," the United States Attorney's Office District of Arizona wrote in a news release.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from an Oct. 22, 2026 news release by the United States Attorney's Office District of Arizona and a June 10 FOX 10 report on Ortiz's conviction.

Crime and Public SafetyDonald J. TrumpKamala Harris2024 ElectionPoliticsCasa GrandeNews