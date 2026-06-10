Federal jury convicts Arizona man who threatened to execute Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

The Brief A federal jury convicted 56-year-old Rene Ortiz of Casa Grande for making violent threats against President Donald Trump and former Vice President Kamala Harris. Ortiz delivered written threats to federal courthouses in Phoenix and Tucson during the 2024 election cycle, detailing plans to execute the incoming president. The defendant was found guilty of three federal felonies and faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison per count at his sentencing on Sept. 1.



A federal jury has convicted a Casa Grande man for sending written death threats targeting Donald Trump and Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election cycle.

What we know:

Rene Ortiz, 56, was found guilty on Monday of two felony counts of making threats against successors to the presidency and one felony count of threats against former presidents. He faces up to five years in prison for each conviction when he is sentenced on Sept. 1 before senior U.S. District Judge Stephen M. McNamee.

Timeline:

According to court records, Ortiz delivered a written threat to the federal courthouse in Phoenix on Election Day in 2024. The note threatened to "execute the newly elected [President of the United States] by firing an M-16A2 service rifle with a magazine of 6 rounds," and was directed at both candidates.

Three weeks later, Ortiz sent a second threat to the federal courthouse in Tucson. This note detailed plans to shoot "the incoming fraudulent elected [President of the United States] … at the inauguration on January 20th, 2025."

When federal agents with the U.S. Secret Service interviewed Ortiz about the messages, he repeated his intent to carry out the threats. Authorities arrested him on Jan. 17, 2025, just days before the presidential inauguration.

What they're saying:

Following the guilty verdict, federal law enforcement officials emphasized that threats of political violence will face severe consequences.

"The message in this case is clear: The American people will not stand for threats of political violence against President Trump or any other elected official," U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine said on Wednesday. "A jury of Mr. Ortiz’s peers unanimously agreed that his threats were egregious violations of the law and rendered a just verdict."

Left to right: President Donald Trump (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images), former Vice President Kamala Harris (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Blueprint Capital Advisors)

Special Agent in Charge William R. Mack of the Secret Service's Phoenix Field Office said the agency treats all threats to its protectees with extreme urgency.

"Our agents, working closely with our law enforcement partners, acted swiftly and thoroughly to investigate these threats and ensure the safety of those we are sworn to protect," Mack said.

U.S. Marshal Van Bayless reiterated the commitment to upholding constitutional law and protecting public servants.

"This case is an excellent reminder that anyone who threatens or attempts to intimidate our elected or appointed officials will be investigated by law enforcement, will be prosecuted, and will be held accountable for their conduct," Bayless said.

Dig deeper:

Each of the federal felony convictions carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both, along with up to three years of supervised release.