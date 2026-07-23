Driver ejected from vehicle after Phoenix car crash

The Brief Phoenix Police responded to a call of a car crash on June 23 at 43rd Ave and Claremont St. They found a driver ejected from a vehicle, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The intersection is temporarily closed for the investigation.



A driver who police say was ejected from a car on July 23 following a crash in Phoenix was taken to the hospital.

What we know:

Phoenix police say officers responded to a call at 3:15 a.m., in the area of 43rd Ave and Claremont Street. They found the driver and took him to the hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the driver, or what led up to the crash.

What's next:

The intersection where the car crash occurred is closed for an investigation.

Police say they expect to reopen the intersection soon.

Map of where the crash happened: