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Driver ejected from vehicle after Phoenix car crash

By  and 
Phoenix
Published July 23, 2026 9:04 AM MST
Published July 23, 2026 9:04 AM MST
1 person seriously hurt in multi-car Phoenix crash
1 person seriously hurt in multi-car Phoenix crash

1 person seriously hurt in multi-car Phoenix crash

A crash involving four vehicles on July 23 near 43rd and Maryland avenues sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

The Brief

    • Phoenix Police responded to a call of a car crash on June 23 at 43rd Ave and Claremont St.
    • They found a driver ejected from a vehicle, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
    • The intersection is temporarily closed for the investigation.

PHOENIX - A driver who police say was ejected from a car on July 23 following a crash in Phoenix was taken to the hospital.

What we know:

Phoenix police say officers responded to a call at 3:15 a.m., in the area of 43rd Ave and Claremont Street. They found the driver and took him to the hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the driver, or what led up to the crash. 

What's next:

The intersection where the car crash occurred is closed for an investigation.

Police say they expect to reopen the intersection soon.

Map of where the crash happened:

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from the Phoenix Police Department.

PhoenixNews