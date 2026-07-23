Driver ejected from vehicle after Phoenix car crash
PHOENIX - A driver who police say was ejected from a car on July 23 following a crash in Phoenix was taken to the hospital.
What we know:
Phoenix police say officers responded to a call at 3:15 a.m., in the area of 43rd Ave and Claremont Street. They found the driver and took him to the hospital in critical condition.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the name of the driver, or what led up to the crash.
What's next:
The intersection where the car crash occurred is closed for an investigation.
Police say they expect to reopen the intersection soon.
Map of where the crash happened:
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from the Phoenix Police Department.