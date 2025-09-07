Arizona man with Parkinson's survives days lost in wilderness

The Brief Michael Johnson, an Arizona man with Parkinson's disease, went missing in the Heber-Overgaard area on Aug. 27 and was found in critical condition three days later. Search teams and community volunteers helped locate Johnson, who is now recovering and grateful to be alive.



An Arizona man with Parkinson's disease is recovering after surviving several days alone in the wilderness.

Michael Johnson. Photo courtesy of Christy Day

Timeline:

Michael Johnson, an avid hunter, was reported missing on Aug. 27 after he did not return home from a trip to the Heber-Overgaard area.

After his wife and a friend searched for him until 1 a.m. and couldn't find him, they contacted the sheriff's office. Over the next few days, three search and rescue teams from different counties and at least 100 community members joined the search.

On Saturday morning, three days later, hunters who were aware of the missing person case found the off-road vehicle Johnson had been driving. A helicopter crew then spotted him that afternoon.

What they're saying:

A family friend, Christy Day, said the family feared the worst. "I can't tell you the relief we all felt when they found the vehicle because he would not have lasted another day," she said. "When they found him, and he was breathing, our prayers were answered. He is a miracle. The lord had his hand in this."

While the ordeal worsened Johnson's Parkinson's disease, he is grateful to be alive, according to friends and family. It took a while for him to be able to speak again, but one of the first things he asked for was a Pepsi.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo courtesy of Brittney Hudson

Map of the area where Johnson went missing from

What you can do:

Due to piling medical bills, friends have organized a GoFundMe to help.